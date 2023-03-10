TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida is parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory.

The university’s vice president and director of athletics director, Michael Kelly, made the announcement Friday.

Gregory led the Bulls men’s basketball program for six years. His overall record with the team was 79-107.

“Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” Kelly said. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball. We thank Brian and his family for all they have done for USF and wish them the very best in their journey.”

Kelly said a national search for a new leader of the men’s basketball program has begun.

Assistant coach Larry Dixon has been named as interim head coach, Kelly said.