USF not hiring search firm to find next head football coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Vice President of Athletics at the University of South Florida, Michael Kelly, held a press conference on Monday to discuss the search for the fifth head football coach in school history.

Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the program, is out of a job. Kelly informed him of the change on Sunday, less than 48 hours after the Bulls lost their final regular season game to UCF.

Kelly said the university is not hiring a search firm. He referred to the team in charge of filling the position as “Michael Kelly and Associates.”

“We will move forward with the necessary urgency that we need to,” said Kelly, “but a favorite quote of mine from John Wooden was to ‘be quick but don’t hurry.’ We are going to work with the speed we need to but we are going to do whatever it takes to find the best fit for the next chapter of USF football.”

