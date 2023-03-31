TAMPA (WFLA/USF) – The University of South Florida announced the new head coach of the men’s basketball team – Amir Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim becomes the 11th head coach in MBB history. He most recently lead Kennesaw State to a 26-9 record, ASUN Conference regular season and tournament titles and the program’s first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-23.

Said USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly, “Everything that we were looking for in a leader for our men’s basketball program, we found in Amir. He is a man of high character who is a proven recruiter, program-builder, and winner that creates unparalleled student-athlete experiences. In our conversations, it became clear that he has a vision for USF Basketball and his enthusiasm and tenacity will rally Bulls Nation around our men’s basketball program. I welcome Amir, his wife, Arianne, and their children to Team USF.”

In four seasons at Kennesaw State (2019-23), Abdur-Rahim oversaw progressive growth in the Owls program, doubling their wins every season, before culminating in KSU’s first winning record as an NCAA Division I program and first ASUN conference titles (regular season and tournament) in 2022-23. The former NCAA Division II power transitioned to Division I in men’s basketball in 2005-06 and had peaked at a 14-18 mark in 2017-18 before Abdur-Rahim took over the program.

A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Abdur-Rahim was a three-time All-Southland Conference guard for the Lions, finishing his career ranked seventh in the record books for points scored and second for three-pointers made and steals. While earning his master’s degree in organizational communication, Abdur-Rahim spent two years as a graduate assistant at Murray State before being promoted to assistant coach from 2008-11. After Murray State, Abdur-Rahim spent time in various positions at Georgia Tech, College of Charleston, Texas A&M and the Univeristy of Georgia before arriving at Kennesaw State in 2019.

Abdur-Rahim is one of 13 children born to Deborah Hester and William Abdur-Rahim and one of six brothers to play college basketball. His older brother, Shareef, was a 13-year NBA veteran and is now the President of the NBA’s G-League.



