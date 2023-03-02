Shubham Kaglan tied for 18th with even-par 216

Henderson, Nev. (USF) – The USF men’s golf team finished tied for ninth at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday.

The 15-team, 54-hole tournament was played over three days with the Bulls posting a total of 19-over par 883 and tying with Kentucky. No. 42-ranked Little Rock won the tournament with a three-round total of 20-under par 844 on the Reflection Bay Golf Club course (Par-72, 7,20 Yards).

The Bulls were led by Shubham Jaglan (So.) who posted rounds of 70, 73 and 73 for an even-par total of 216 good for a tie for 18th. Chase Gullikson (So.) finished tied for 28th at 2-over par, 218 after posting an opening round of 70, his best score of the 2022-23 season.

Bulls Team scores were:

Place RD1 RD2 RD3 TOTAL

T18 Shubham Jaglan 70 73 73 E (216) T28 Chase Gullikson 70 75 73 +2 (218) T35 Jake Peacock 72 73 75 +4 (220) T64 Sam Nicholson 80 74 77 +15 (231) 77 Nino Palmquist 78 80 78 +20 (236)

Stetson University was the only other Florida team and they finished one above the Bulls at 8th with a team score of 881.

The Bulls men’s golf return to action March 13-14 at the Ross Collegiate Classic at Mid Pines Golf Club in Pinehurst, NC.