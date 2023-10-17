TAMPA (USF) – The USF Men’s golf team made history last weekend as they captured their second straight victory at the Quail Valley Invitational in Vero Beach, FL against 15 other teams. Their previous win was the USF Invitational at Southern Hills Plantation Club on Oct. 9-10.

Brock Healy (Gr) recorded his first win as a Bull with rounds of 68, 66 and 69 for a total of -13 under and a 3-way tie for first place. He was awarded medalist honors via a tiebreaker.

As a team, the Bulls carded a final score of 826 to edge the University of Toledo’s 827.The last time the Bulls won back-to-back outings was in March 2019 at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate and the USF Invitational. Both series of victories was under head coach Steve Bradley who is in his 10th season with USF. This is the first time he has won both team and individual championships in two straight tournaments. He is a 5-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Steve Bradley, head coach USF men’s golf

This was the conclusion of the Fall portion of their 2023-24 schedule. The Spring season kicks off on Feb. 3-4, 2024, at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern GC in Statesboro.