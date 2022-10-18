TAMPA (WFLA) – Head Coach Brian Gregory is getting his USF Bulls men’s basketball team ready to start the 2022-23 season.

The Bulls first game is against Southeast Missouri State on Nov.9th (8 pm) at the Yuengling Center on the USF main campus. The First American Conference game is Dec. 29th against University of Memphis, and the first home conference game is Jan, 4th (7 pm) against Temple University.

The War on I-4 showdown against University of Central Florida will be Jan.21st at the Yuengling Center. Game time for the rivalry is Noon.

There will also be a pre-season exhibition game against cross-town University of Tampa on Tuesday, Nov.1 (7 pm) at the Yuengling Center.

For more information go to www.gousfbulls.com/sports/mens-basketball