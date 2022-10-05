TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida welcomes the Tampa Bay area community to attend Homecoming Week celebrations, Oct. 9-15. Participants can join students, alumni, faculty and staff in dozens of events across all campuses, including a concert, carnival, talent show, parade and the USF football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Raymond James Stadium.

Homecoming is one of USF’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1964, one year after the first graduating class. It provides an opportunity to celebrate the impact USF alumni make on the Tampa Bay region and beyond. There are more than 345,000 living USF alumni; approximately 248,000 of them live in Florida and more than 5,000 work at their alma mater.

Key Homecoming events scheduled include:

Monday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. – 9th Annual Bulls ‘N’ Biz (Sarasota-Manatee campus)

Featuring local businesses from Sarasota and Manatee counties, this is an opportunity for networking and connecting with alumni and students. There will be light refreshments, games and door prizes.

Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. – Homecoming Kickoff & Talent Showcase (Tampa campus)

Held in the Marshall Student Center Ballroom, this free event offers students and the community a chance to hang with Rocky, hear the Herd of Thunder band, enjoy free food and promotional items, meet the Homecoming Royal Court and celebrate USF Homecoming 2022.

Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. – Cardboard Boat Race (St. Petersburg campus)

Teams of students and staff are set to build boats out of cardboard and duct tape. Turn out at the Harborlawn (bay/boathouse) to watch them compete in this fun race to be the Best Sink or First Place winner.

Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. – Homecoming Concert (Tampa campus)

This event, held at the Yuengling Center, features hip hop artist 2 Chainz. Tickets are $25 for the public; $10 for students; $15 for a student guest; and $20 for USF faculty, staff and alumni and can be purchased online from the link on the Homecoming website.

Friday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m. – Homecoming Carni-Bull (Tampa campus)

Held in USF Parking Lot #35 (along USF Genshaft Drive, next to USF tennis courts), students and the community can enjoy rides, food, and performances by talented USF students. There will be a variety of family friendly and adult rides, at no cost, for all ages to enjoy. Food will be available for purchase.

Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. – Homecoming Running of the Bulls Parade (Tampa campus)

Take part in a USF tradition and support your favorite student organizations, local businesses and USF departments. With watch parties and lots of fun along the route, it’s the perfect environment for families and students alike. Watch along Holly Drive, Genshaft Drive and Alumni Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. – USF Football vs. Tulane – Head over to Raymond James Stadium to support the USF Bulls as they take on the Tulane Green Wave. Tickets are available for purchase online. A complete list of events on all campuses can be found on USF’s Homecoming website