TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The USF football team is hoping to strengthen its defense with the addition of defense coordinator Todd Orlando and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick.

Orlando has 27 years of coaching experience, working 18 of them as a defensive coordinator in seven different FBS programs including USC, Texas, FAU and Utah State. Orlando

He was a 3-year letter winner at inside linebacker at Wisconsin, and a member of the 1993 Big Ten Championship team that defeated UCLA in Wisconsin’s fist Rose Bowl appearance since 1963. Orlando and his wife Amy have two daughters.

Patrick first came to USF under Jim Leavitt (1996-98), and was part of his first staff. He returned to USF (2008-2012) and coached Jason Pierre-Paul, George Selvie and Terrell McClain. Most recently, he was an outside linebacker coach at FAU. He’s also spent time at NC State, Texas Tech and North Texas.

Patrick attended the University of Miami and helped the Hurricanes win two national championships with victories over Alabama in 1990 and Nebraska in 1992. Patrick and his wife Rachell have two daughters.