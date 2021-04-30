USF head softball coach on brink of 1,000th career win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are curious about the accolades behind the coach, you might consult his history with the softball team at the University of South Florida.

The first line on that page is essentially the first priority for Ken Eriksen.

“Relationships – that’s what I have learned is the most important aspect in teaching lessons to young people. If you don’t establish some level of a relationship, then all your lessons do not have an avenue for that lesson to travel.”

Eriksen has always put “relationships” ahead of the sport of softball, ahead of the wins and losses, ahead of the statistics that have trended in his favor.

He has won 999 games with the program and, if the Bulls beat the East Carolina Pirates at home on Friday afternoon, he would reach a rather impressive milestone, the millennium mark.

Eriksen accepted the head coaching position with the Bulls prior to the start of the 1997 season. He has surpassed 40 wins in 16 seasons with the program, at least 50 wins in six seasons, and one 60 win season over his tenure.

He would become the 28th NCAA Division-I head coach to record 1,000 wins and the second head coach to do it entirely at a Florida college.