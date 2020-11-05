USF head football coach supports new Election Day rule

New South Florida NCAA college football head coach Jeff Scott gestures during an introductory news conference Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Scott, the fifth head coach in USF history, was formerly co-offensive coordinator at Clemson. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “I want them to leave here with tools for life.”

The head coach of the football team at the University of South Florida, Jeff Scott, cast his ballot in support of a new NCAA ruling on Thursday.

The ruling, which was established in September, does not allow any Division I programs to hold any athletic activities on Election Day in an effort to give the athletes the chance to go to the polls.

“That is definitely one of the ways we as Americans have the opportunity to let our voices be heard,” said Scott.

While he appeared to be in favor of it, a handful of other coaches across the college football landscape did not agree with the decision.

“It’s actually unfortunate to me the NCAA did this,” said Dan Mullen, the head coach of the Florida Gators.

“I didn’t really understand the day off thing,” said the head coach of the Clemson Tigers, Dabo Swinney. “Most all of our guys have already been voting. There will be a few who go vote here but certainly always have time to go get that done.”

Those coaches added the missed day ruins their routines and their preparation plans for their upcoming games.

Scott stated he did not count the number of Bulls who voted on Tuesday but he thought “many of them” decided to do it.

“I think it is something that we really talked about several months ago when we were talking about our action plan with some of the social justice issues going on,” he said. “We decided we were going to take the day completely off even before the NCAA decided on anything. Hopefully, this will be something that will stay with them for the rest of their life.”

