TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Football is just two weeks away from its first game of the year, and as the Bulls finish fall camp, they brought in 40 Olympians on their last day.

For the first time, 40 boys and girls of the Special Olympics ran a play and scored a touchdown with the Bulls.

There were six different scenarios, and the entire team was in attendance. Head Coach Alex Golesh said it opens his players’ eyes to what matters most.

Golesh plans to put on the event every year.

“It was something that we did when I was at Iowa State and I told the guys in our team meeting,” he said. “This was my favorite night of the year because I’m a special ed teacher at trade too, so for me this is a really, really cool deal. I meant what I said. It was my favorite night of the year.”

“It brings happiness to my heart to see we’re making a difference, and we’re all having a good time together,” said Mike Lofton, a sophomore offensive lineman. “Our coaches always say you got to be where your feet are and this is an eye-opening experience for me especially.”

“You realize everybody doesn’t get the same opportunity as we do every day, so I’m just glad we can put a smile on their faces,” said Rashad Cheney Jr., a junior defensive lineman.

USF’s first game is Sept. 2 against Western Kentucky.