TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Football head coach Alex Golesh has tapped Matt Merritt to join his staff as associate head coach/running game coordinator.

Merritt comes with over a decade of collegiate experience, coaching running backs. He most recently served as a running backs coach at Georgia Southern.

Merritt previously worked with Golesh as a member of the University of Tennessee’s coaching staff in 2021.

“Matt is an excellent coach who has guided dynamic rushing attacks at several programs and was part of a national championship winning staff at Ohio State and a staff that played for a national title at JMU (James Madison),” Golesh said. “He will bring a tremendous work ethic and leadership to his role as associate head coach and I am very excited he and his family have chosen to join us in Tampa and be a part of building a championship Bulls program.”

Merritt helped Georgia Southern earn an invitation to the 2022 Camellia Bowl. The Eagles ranked No. 19 in FBS football, posting 468.6 yards per game and 30th with 33.67 points per game. Running back Jalen White ran for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Prior to his tenure at Georgia Southern, Merritt served as a senior offensive analyst for Tennessee (2021) as well as time coaching at James Madison, Elon , Ohio Dominican (D II) and as assistant running backs coach and graduate assistant at Ohio State, during the time they won the 2015 national championship, 2016 Fiesta Bowl and a Big Ten championship.

Merritt earned his undergraduate degree at Capital University, where he was arunning back. He has a Masters in Sports Management from Ohio State University. and Coaching Education from Ohio University. Merritt and his wife Brittanie Duty have a son.