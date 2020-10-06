USF football still ‘figuring out’ starting QB entering Week 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “It is what it is.”

Unfortunately, that phrase is a common phrase in 2020, and USF head football coach Jeff Scott is using it too.

“We are figuring it out just like we are figuring out who our team is and who our kickers are and who our best guys on the perimeter and all of those things are. We are trying to figure out who our quarterback is,” Scott said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The depth chart released ahead of the Week 4 game against the East Carolina Pirates lists four quarterbacks in the following order: Jordan McCloud, Noah Johnson, Cade Fortin, and Katravis Marsh.

McCloud, who eventually stole the starting job from Blake Barnett last year, has had the ball in his hands the most this season starting in two of three games but he appeared in all of them completing 31 of 51 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown.

McCloud threw two interceptions in the loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

Fortin stepped onto the field for the first time in a Bulls uniform this past weekend most likely due to complications related to coronavirus. He connected on 2 of 6 passes for 14 yards.

Marsh threw three interceptions against the Bearcats. He has played in all three games this season completing 10 of 21 passes for 49 yards.

Johnson is the only quarterback who did not see the field on Saturday against the Bearcats. He has completed 7 of 16 passes in two games this season.

“The ideal scenario is, by now, we would have somebody head and shoulders above everybody else,” said Scott, “But 2020 has not been an ideal scenario year so it is only fitting that we are still working through that.”

He joked with the group of reporters on Tuesday telling them they could have guessed that he still had not chosen a starting quarterback.

“You probably knew that,” Scott said with a laugh. “You did not even have to drive over here to hear that but it is what it is.”

It is what it is, ladies and gentlemen.

If you plan to attend the game at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, you should not be surprised if you see a slew of players under center for the Bulls.

“There is a chance that we could play multiple quarterbacks in this game and I hope it is because the first guy has done so well that it is time to give the second guy a shot,” explained Scott, “And not the other way around how it has been the last couple of weeks but those guys are competing today and, based off of what I saw today, I am obviously not giving details on that, but there is a little bit of movement just in today than where we were when we started the day so we still have Wednesday and we still have Thursday so that will be how we do it until somebody, obviously, takes over and that is the ideal scenario we are hoping to get to here pretty soon.”