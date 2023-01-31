TAMPA (WFLA) – It will be football under the lights when the USF Bulls hold their Spring Game at Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus on Friday, April 14 with a 7 p.m. kickoff for the free event.

For the first time since 2019, the Spring Game returns to Corbett Stadium where it previously drew capacity crowds filling the stands and grass berms around the USF soccer competition venue. There will be an in-stadium Fan Fest prior to game time with gates opening at 5 p.m. Normal pregame tailgating activities can be held in campus parking lots on Sycamore Drive and Yuengling Center. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and utilize seating areas on the grass berms surrounding the playing surface with a large crowd expected. Fans planning to attend are asked to register in advance to receive a free mobile ticket HERE.

This will be a first opportunity to see a Bulls team led by first-year head coach Alex Golesh, who previously guided the nation’s No. 1 ranked offense as offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Alongside a new Bulls’ offensive scheme, fans will get a look at what new USF defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has dialed up for the Bulls heading into the 2023 season.

USF will take the field for the first of 15 spring practices on March 6 and will practice for five weeks leading up to the spring game, taking one week off for spring break, March 12-18.

USF returns three primary starters from the 2022 season on offense, four including senior offensive tackle Donovan Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts into his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters from 2022 on defense, led by safety Matthew Hill (Lawrenceville, Ga.) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF returns 27 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 starts in 2022 before a season-ending injury), Katravis Marsh (Hialeah/5 career starts) and Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C./started the last two games of 2022).

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard on 102.5-HD2 and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn.