TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coach Alex Golesh and the USF Bulls football team will present a first look at the 2023 team this Saturday at the annual Spring Game.

First year football coach Alex Golesh at Spring Practice.

The game will be held at Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus and will feature plenty to do in addition to the game. There will be a Kids Zone for the littlest Bulls fans, food trucks, beer garden, the USF Sundolls, cheerleaders, Rocky, HOT Band, giveaways and more.

Game time is 7 p.m. and it is advised to go online and reserve your mobile tickets.

Parking in the Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22 is free. Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

The Bulls open the football season on Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky and the home opener foe will be Florida A&M on Sept. 9. Other home opponents this year will include Alabama (Sept. 16), Rice (Sept. 23), FAU (Oct. 14 Homecoming), Temple (Nov. 11) and Charlotte (Nov. 25).