USF football schedule features five teams in final AP Top 25 of 2019

TAMPA (WFLA) – College football is almost back in the bay area and will kick off with a bang as the USF Bulls begin their 2020 campaign at Texas.

The Bulls open their AAC schedule Oct. 3 at Cincinnati and close it with the traditional Black Friday contest against UCF on Nov. 27 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bulls’ 2020 schedule features eight teams that reached a bowl game in 2019 and five won at least 10 games. Excluding Division I-AA Bethune-Cookman, the combined ’19 winning percentage of USF’s opponents is .629.

Kickoff times and specific television designations will be announced at a later date.