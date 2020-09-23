USF football pauses practices following COVID outbreak on opponent’s team

TAMPA (WFLA) — University of South Florida’s football program has paused on-field activity while they await the results of their latest coronavirus testing.

USF’s opponent last week, Notre Dame, saw seven players test positive with coronavirus Monday. Their football program was put on pause until further testing was completed.

In accordance with the AAC and ACC protocols, the Bulls were tested twice on Friday before Saturday’s game vs. the Irish. The team was tested twice again on Monday, with each test producing negative results.

The program says they’re holding off on football practices until the results of their Wednesday morning test results out of “an abundance of caution.”

