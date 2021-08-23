USF football names starting quarterback

South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida officially has its starting quarterback.

The program announced Cade Fortin as QB1 on Monday evening in a tweet.

Fortin, a sophomore, is embarking on his second season with the program after transferring from the University of North Carolina. He appeared in two games in the 2020 season, completing four of eight passes for 39 yards and rushing for times for 39 yards.

The Bulls are scheduled to start their season on the road against NC State on Thursday, Sept. 2. They will open the season at home against the University of Florida on Saturday, Sept. 11.