TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Bulls football has announced their kickoff times and television arrangements for several games in the 2023 season. All times are EST.

9/2 – @ Western Kentucky – 3:30 PM – CBS Sports Network

9/9 – vs. Florida A& M – 7:00 PM – ESPN+

9/16 – vs. Alabama – 3:30 PM – ABC national telecast

9/30 – @ Navy – 3:30 PM – CBS Sports Network

11/17 – @ UTSA – 9:00 PM – ESPN2

Times and TV coverage of the remaining games is subject to the customary 12-day and six-day selection process throughout the season.

All six of the USF home games will be played on a Saturday for the second straight year.