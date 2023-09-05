TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although the University of South Florida Bulls dropped their first game of the season against Western Kentucky, after looking at the tape, first-year head coach Alex Golesh says his team has made drastic improvements over the off-season and is changing the culture.

“I’d love a paced Raymond James. I know it’s been a minute since that happened. We have to give them a reason to come, and hopefully, the reason is an exciting brand of football. A bunch of kids who are playing their tails off,” said Golesh.

The Bulls take on FAMU in Week 2, their home opener. USF looks to end a two-game home opener losing skid on Saturday.

The Rattlers from the SWAC are not to be overlooked.

FAMU finished 9-2 last season and are riding a 10-game win streak. Plus, they have an efficient quarterback with some offensive playmakers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the new faces and all of the returning fans. The advantage is just playing fast and playing for each other. Playing for the fans and coming out with a win,” said UCF transfer and defensive lineman Mike Lofton.

Lack of red zone execution and three turnovers ultimately cost the USF football team their first game of the season against Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, falling 41-24. Something the Bulls look to fix by this weekend.