TAMPA (WFLA/USF) – USF Head Football Coach Alex Golesh has been named among the “Top 15 Coaches Under 40” by CBS Sports national writer Dennis Dodd.

The first-year Bulls head coach was named alongside such head coaches as USC’s Lincoln Riley, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Purdue’s Ryan Walters and several high-profile coordinators. Golesh is among seven FBS head coaches hired this year that are under 40.

In his story, Dodd wrote “the 15 head coaches and assistants listed below will be shaping the future of the game. In fact, many of them have already gotten started. Watching their development is fascinating.” The complete story and list of 15 coaches named can be read here.

Dodd wrote of theGolesh that “Tennessee’s breakout season was also Golesh’s breakout season. He developed quarterback Hendon Hooker into a Heisman Trophy finalist. What followed was a massive transformation of Tennessee’s program, brand and future. Every step he’s taken has been the right one in Golesh’s career.”

A 2022 Broyles Award Finalist and 247Sports’ Offensive Coordinator of the Year, Golesh was the play-caller for a Tennessee offense that ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring (47.33), yards per game (538.1), points per possession (3.24) and yards per play (7.35) during the regular 2022 season. He coached 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt, the first Tennessee player ever to win the honor as the nation’s most outstanding receiver, and took the Tennessee offense from a No. 108 national ranking before his arrival to No. 7 in 2021 to No. 1 in 2022.

USF opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky before returning to Raymond James Stadium to face Florida A&M on Sept. 9 and Alabama on Sept. 16.