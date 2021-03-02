USF football demonstrates level of intensity at spring practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida is abiding by “The Three T’s” as they tackle their spring practices.

Talent

Team

Toughness

The Bulls highlighted that third item in practice on Tuesday while they were wearing their pads.

“We really need to develop a mental and physical toughness that I really did not see out of our team last year,” Bulls head coach Jeff Scott said. “That is the only way that you can truly develop that mental and physical toughness is when you put the pads on and have some physical practices.”

That physicality exploded into a scuffle in one of the first drills. The players on the opposing sides of the football started pushing and shoving but, with Scott in the middle of it redirecting that energy, it did not escalate.

He pulled those players together and he could be overheard praising them for their intensity while reminding them that they cannot be careless with it.

“You get kicked out of a game for a fight,” said Scott, “so we accomplish nothing. I like the intensity but we have to have disciplined intensity not out of control intensity.”

Scott commented on that scuffle after practice.

“I have always believed that it is better to say, ‘Whoa!’ than ‘Sic ‘em!’ right? If you have to tell them to go and they are not wanting to go, you are in trouble,” he said. “I would much rather them want to go full speed and you kind of hold them back a little bit and I think that that is where we are.”

The Bulls finished the 2020 season with one win and eight losses so, as Scott reiterated, these players are hungry.

“They have come out with the right mindset, ready to get after it,” said Scott, “and I think, for me as a coach, I want to see us be able to practice physical for an entire practice and, sometimes, when you get in there and it gets a little hot in there and tempers flare, they may have a little scuffle.”