USF football coach ‘very confident’ Bulls will play this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida football team, under the guidance of a new coaching staff, is doing as much as possible to prepare for the upcoming season – if there is one.

Jeff Scott, the Bulls head coach, did not hesitate when he was asked the following question.

“What is the first thing you will do as soon as you are allowed to interact with your coaches and your players face to face?”

“The first thing is I want to get back in the room with our team,” said Scott. “That is probably what I miss the most.”

He is not asking for anything outlandish. He simply wants to see his team without having to join a Zoom meeting to do it.

“That is probably the first thing I want to do when I get back is get in that team meeting room and really let the guys know how proud I am of the way they have handled this situation and let them know how excited I am about what is ahead of us,” said Scott.

Scott said he expects his team to be able to play a full season in the fall but he knows it may have a different feel to it.

“I think the biggest question is just going to be, ‘Are we allowing fans to be at the game or will they have to watch it on TV?’ but I think, at the end of the day, I feel very confident, unless we have some major setbacks in the next few months or so, I feel very confident that we will be playing this fall.”