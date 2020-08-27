USF football coach stands with players who chose not to practice in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He stood with them on Thursday as he has done again and again in his short time at the University of South Florida.

Jeff Scott, who has not actually stood on the sidelines of a collegiate football game as a head coach, is standing with his players on a matter he knows he cannot fix for them.

The football team, with Scott on their side, chose not to practice on Thursday, joining countless other sports teams across the country in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Scott actually had to pause when he was asked about it in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“The biggest thing that is important in this is for – these are real-life situations that are going on and I think as a coach you always, you always take pride in being able to fix things for your players, you know, just like a coach or a dad. You want to fix whatever the problem is,” he said. “And this is one of those situations that, as a coach, you cannot fix it for your players and so part of it is just for your guys to know that you love them, that you are there to support them, and that you stand with them and that is really what these conversations are about. And then, what can we do going forward as a team to try to have a positive impact with such a disappointing and sad situation.”

