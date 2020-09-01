USF football announces 3 start times for 2020 season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 football schedule for the University of South Florida Bulls is coming together. The team announced the times for three games Tuesday afternoon.
The opening game, which will be played at home at Raymond James Stadium without fans, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sept. 12. The Bulls will face the Citadel Bulldogs.
The following game, which will be played on the road against the University of Notre Dame, is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
The third time to be revealed on Tuesday pertains to the game against the University of Tulsa. That home game will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
While the fans cannot sit in the stands at Raymond James Stadium for the first game, the university “anticipates” having fans in attendance for the remaining four home games if state and local officials allow it.
