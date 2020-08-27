USF football announces 3-game series against Notre Dame, starting Sept. 19

New South Florida NCAA college football head coach Jeff Scott gestures during an introductory news conference Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Scott, the fifth head coach in USF history, was formerly co-offensive coordinator at Clemson. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Bulls finally knows who they will face on the field on Saturday, Sept. 19. That date, which was previously occupied by the University of Nevada, has been filled by the University of Notre Dame.

The Bulls will travel to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish in the second week of the season and, according to the agreement, the two teams will meet two more times in the future.

“We are very excited for our program and our players to have the opportunity to play Notre Dame in South Bend in front of a national TV audience during the 2020 season,” the Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. “It’s not only a terrific addition for this season, but will bring Notre Dame to play in Tampa for the first time and adds the Irish to a terrific slate of future nonconference opponents that includes teams such as Alabama, Florida, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Boise State and BYU.”

The Bulls will start the 2020 season at home at Raymond James Stadium against the Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 12.

