Bulls class ranks No. 48 nationally by rivals, by far the highest rated class outside the autonomous 5 conferences

TAMPA (USF) – Head coach Alex Golesh continued to add fuel to the fast rise of USF football on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period, as he and the USF staff welcomed 25 new Bulls in a class ranked the highest in the American Athletic Conference and highest among all programs outside of the autonomous five conferences by Rivals.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Rivals ranked the Bulls’ 2024 signing class No. 48 in the nation, well out-pacing Tulsa (No. 63) as the next closest conference program and next closest non-autonomy five program. It marked the Bulls highest ranked recruiting class in 10 years and first in the top 50 since the 2014 class checked in at No. 39. USF’s 2024 class stands higher in the Rivals rankings than 24 autonomous conference programs. Among the Bulls’ 25 early signees were two four-star recruits and 16 three-stars.

USF added 12 players on offense including four-star tight end Jonathan Echols (6-6, 225/Franklin, Ga./IMG Academy), a late flip from Tennessee and the Bulls seventh-highest rated recruit in history according to 247Sports and the highest since tight end Sean Price in 2012.

On the defensive side of the ball, USF added 12 high school players, including defensive back Fred Gaskin (5-10, 180/Ocala, Fla./Vanguard HS) who was rated a four-star recruit when he committed to the Bulls over an offer from Alabama among numerous others, and NJCAA All-American defensive end Jaylen Pettus (6-3, 245/Iowa Western CC).

USF also added a standout Bull legacy on special teams as Tampa product Nico Gramatica (Cambridge Christian HS), the son of All-Pro Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Martin Gramatica, followed in the footsteps of his uncles Bill Gramatica (1998-2000) and Santiago Gramatica (2001-04) who were both standout kickers at USF and in the NFL.

The Bulls added 16 players from the state of Florida, six from Georgia, and one each from Iowa, Ohio, and Tennessee. The Early Signing Period runs through Dec. 22. The Late Signing Period for Division I college football begins on February 7.

“I really cool day for our program in a lot of ways,” Golesh said. “One, we are practicing to play in a bowl game tomorrow, which I think has been monumental for our program moving forward. And then Signing Day. I’m super grateful to our staff for how they have attacked recruiting. I’m really, really proud about what we were able to do today. We addressed a bunch of needs.”

On offense, the Bulls added four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two running backs, two tight ends, and a quarterback.

Up front, USF got stronger with Braden Carter (6-6, 285/Cumming, Ga.), Chenellson Exume (6-4, 250/Miami, Fla.), Tyreek Major (6-6, 305/Tampa, Fla.) and Teriyan Morman (6-5, 330/Ocala, Fla.).

The Bulls added three wide receivers in Bay Area native Arkese Parks (6-2, 180/Tampa, Fla.), Joshua Porter (6-0, 171/Sebring, Fla.) and Brandon Winton (6-2, 175/Alcoa, Tenn.) and quarterback Marcelis Tate (6-2, 180/Neptune Beach, Fla.).

Joining the Bulls at running back are Nykahi Davenport (6-0, 190/Roswell, Ga.) and Alvon Isaac (5-9, 166/Hawthorne, Fla.), while joining Echols at tight end is Levi Smiley (6-4, 220/Cincinnati, Ohio).

On the defensive side of the ball, USF added four linebackers, four defensive ends, three defensive backs and one defensive tackle.

The linebacker additions include Devon Byrd (6-3, 190/West Palm Beach, Fla.), Zavier Hamilton (6-2, 218/Navarre, Fla.), Rodney Hill (5-10, 210 / Daytona Beach, Fla.) and Ashton Mosley (6-3, 235/Blountstown, Fla.).

Up front, the four defensive ends consist of Dinellson Exume (6-4, 234/Miami, Fla.) whose twin brother also committed to USF on the other side of the line, Ryan Jenkins (6-4, 230/Albany, Ga.), Jaylen Pettus (6-3, 245/Council Bluffs, Iowa), and Ira Singleton (6-5, 220/Lilburn, Ga.). The Bulls also added to their front with defensive tackle Jahari Grant (6-2, 280/Port St. Lucie, Fla.).

The secondary additions include Jermaine Dalias (6-2, 190/Coconut Creek, Fla.), Fred Gaskin (5-10, 180/Ocala, Fla.), and Hasaan Sykes (6-0, 170/Tucker, Ga.).

Four players are already with the Bulls in Boca Raton joining in practice bowl preparations. They are Echols, Porter, Tate, and Winton.

USF (6-6) takes on Syracuse (6-6) in the Boca Raton Bowl Thursday in an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. The game, USF’s first bowl appearance since 2018, can be heard live in the Bay Area on 97.1 FM (97X) as well as digitally on 102.5 HD-2 and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn radio. ESPN National is also producing a live radio broadcast.

2024 Early Signing Class (25)

HIGH SCHOOL & JUNIOR COLLEGE ADDITIONS (25)

OFFENSE (12)

Braden Carter OL 6-6 285 Fr. Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Central HS)

Nykahi Davenport RB 6-0 190 Fr. Roswell, Ga. (Roswell HS)

Jonathan Echols TE 6-6 225 Fr. Franklin, Ga. (IMG Academy)

Chenellson Exume OL 6-4 250 Fr. Miami, Fla. (Edison HS)

Alvon Isaac RB 5-9 166 Fr. Hawthorne, Fla. (Hawthorne HS)

Tyreek Major OL 6-6 305 Fr. Tampa, Fla. (Gaither HS)

Teriyan Morman OL 6-5 330 Fr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard HS)

Arkese Parks WR 6-2 180 Fr. Tamp, Fla. (Robinson HS)

Joshua Porter WR 6-0 171 Fr. Sebring, Fla. (Fort Meade HS)

Levi Smiley TE 6-4 220 Fr. Cincinnati, Ohio (Purcell Marian HS)

Marcelis Tate QB 6-2 180 Fr. Neptune Beach, Fla. (Fletcher HS)

Brandon Winton WR 6-2 175 Fr. Alcoa, Tenn. (Alcoa HS)

DEFENSE (12)

Devon Byrd LB 6-3 190 Fr. West Palm Beach, Fla. (Cardinal Newman HS)

Jermaine Dalias DB 6-2 190 Fr. Coconut Creek, Fla. (American Heritage HS)

Dinellson Exume DE 6-4 234 Fr. Miami, Fla. (Edison HS)

Fred Gaskin DB 5-10 180 Fr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard HS)

Jahari Grant DT 6-2 280 Fr. Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Treasure Coast HS)

Zavier Hamilton LB 6-2 218 Fr. Navarre, Fla. (Fort Walton Beach HS)

Rodney Hill LB 5-10 210 Fr. Bunnell, Fla. (Mainland HS)

Ryan Jenkins DE 6-4 230 Fr. Albany, Ga. (Westover School)

Ashton Mosley LB 6-3 205 Fr. Blountstown, Fla. (Blountstown HS)

Jaylen Pettus DE 6-3 245 Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa (Iowa Western CC/)

Ira Singleton DE 6-5 220 Fr. Lilburn, Ga. (Parkview HS)

Hasaan Sykes DB 6-0 170 Fr. Tucker, Ga. (Tucker HS)

SPECIAL TEAMS (1)

Nico Gramatica K 5-8 140 Fr. Tampa, Fla. (Cambridge Christian HS)