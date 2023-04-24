TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Football has announced a two-game series with cross-state rival Florida International University for the 2026 and 2029 seasons.

The first game is in Tampa on Sept. 5, 2026 and then the Bulls will travel downstate to Miami for a reciprocal game on Sept. 22, 2029.

The addition of the FIU series fills USF’s non-conference schedules through 2028 and leaves only one date to fill in 2029.

