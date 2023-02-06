2023 Signing Class now at 30, 17 high school/JC and 13 transfers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF football program announced the addition of 14 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA late signing period Wednesday, Feb.1, bringing the Bulls’ 2023 signing class to 30 members, including 17 from the high school and junior college ranks and 13 Division I transfers.

These new Bulls are:

Early Signing (Dec 2022)

OL Deonte Bowie (6-4, 325), a transfer from Blinn College

OL James Jenkins (6-5, 270, Tampa, Carrollwood Day HS)

OL Nikola Milovac (6-6, 280, Clearwater, Clearwater Academy International HS)

OL TJ Lawrence (6-5, 285, Orange Park, Fla.)

OL Cole Skinner (6-5, 305, Point Pleasant, N.J.).

WR Naiem Simmons (5-10, 175, Cherry Hill, N.J.), All – NEC from Wagner University

WR Demitrius Carter Jr. (6-3, 175, Lutz, Fla.) – 48 catches for 929 yds. and 11 TDs at Steinbrenner HS

WR Keshaun Singleton (6-3, 190, Norcross, Ga.). totaled 73 catches for 1,078 yds. and 13 TD’s for Meadowcreek HS.

RB Jaylen Johnson (5-9, 190, Baxley, Ga.), who totaled 3,581 all-purpose yds., 36 TD’s and 9 100-yard rushing games at Appling HS

TE Weston Wolff (Venice, Fla.), who tallied 147 receptions for 1,822 yds. and 16 TDs for Venice HS. He has transferred from Maryland to USF.

DE Lloyd Summerall (Lakeland, Fla.) transfer from Florida. Summerall saw action in 28 games for the Gators and helped lead Lakeland to a Class 7A state title.

DE Kendall Dennis (Lakeland, Fla.), transfer from Oklahoma., Saw action in 7 games for Oklahoma last year and registered 5 interceptions in his senior HS season.

DL Stantavious Smith (6-1, 261, Albany, Ga.), who posted 168 tackles, 31.0 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in his career at Dougherty HS.

S Tawfiq Byard (6-1, 197, Hyattsville, Md.) helped lead national power DeMatha Catholic to WCAC championship

CB Jarvis Lee (5-11, 173, Bradenton, Fla.). Lee helped national power IMG Academy go 8-1 in his senior year after previously posting 79 tackles and seven interceptions at Clay HS.

LS Trey Dubuc (6-2, 220, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) signed with USF after winning a pair of 4A state titles (2020 & 2021) at Cardinal Gibbons HS.

Late Signing (Dec, 2022):

QB Israel Carter (Corona, Calif/Centennial HS) A dual-threat QB, Carter earned MVP honors at the Under Armor Next All-America Camp, was played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

WR Tyree Kelly (Cairo, Ga./Cairo HS) Kelly tallied34 catches for 624 yds. and 9 TDs in his senior season

WR JayQuan Smith (San Bernadino, Calif./Cajon HS)., Citrus Belt League co-Most Valuable Player after making 26 catches for 459 yds. and 4 TD’s and running for 544 yds. and 3 TDs in 9 games as a senior.

TE Gerard Edimo (Round Rock, Texas/Stony Point HS),

OL Drew Perez (Southlake, Texas/Southlake Carroll HS), 6-8, 330 pounds who earned first team All-District 4-6A in Texas after his team averaged 258 rushing yds. a game.

From the transfer portal:

DE D.J. Harris (New Caney, Texas) who comes from the University of Texas with 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. He was a two-time all-state selection in Texas.

QB Bryce Archie (Powder Springs, Ga.) 6-3, 205 pounds will have 4 seasons of eligibility after coming from Coastal Carolina. Was named the Region 2 6A Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,521 yds. and 26 TD’s and rushing for 470 yds. and 7 TD’s his senior year.

RB Nay’Quan Wright (Opa-Locka, Fla), a senior who ran for 735 yds. and 5 TD’s and caught 35 passes for 415 yds. and a touchdown in 4 seasons at the University of Florida

RB Dominic Gonella (Riverview, Fla.), a Bay area product who joins the Bulls after running for 1,134 yds. and 5 TDs at North Dakota State.

OL Derek Bowman (Magnolia, Texas), a 6-5, 280-pound Houston transfer who played in 15 career games for the Cougars.

OL RJ Perry (Fairfield, Ala.), a 6-6, 325-pound Tennessee transfer who played in 20 games for the Vols, including in all 13 in their recent 11-2 season.

TW Teigan Martin (Mayer, Minn.) at 6-6 came to the Bulls from Liberty University. He was a two-way player and district MVP in HS and led his team to a Minnesota state championship.

WR Seth Jones (Pearland, Texas) joins USF from Baylor, where he played in 9 games and after leading his HS team to the state title game and posting 38 receptions for 643 yard and 9 TDs as a senior.

K Brendan Farrell (Dunwoody, Ga.), from Virginia who made 15-of-19 field goals in 19 games for the Cavaliers.