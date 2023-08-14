First home game vs. FAMU

The 2023-24 USF Bulls football team, under new head coach Alex Golesh, will take to the field on Sept. 2 against Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. The game will be televised locally.

The Bulls first home game is the following week, Sept. 9, against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Raymond James Stadium (7 PM)

Golesh was named head coach in December last year. The 2022 Broyles Award finalist was also named the 2022 247 Sports Offensive Coordinator of the Year after leading the University of Tennessee offense to the nation’s leading marks in scoring and total offense.

USF Football head coach Alex Golesh (Ashley Joseph/South Florida Athletics)

Returning offensive starters include QB Gerry Bohanon, Jr., RB Kelley Joiner, Jr., WR Sean Atkins, RB Michael Dukes and LT Donovan Jennings and redshirt freshman Byrum Brown contending for the starting quarterback position against Bohanon. Returning defense includes S Matthew Hill, LB DJ Gorson, CB Aamaris Brown, CB Daquan Evens and DE Tramel Logan.

The Bulls welcome 50 new players including 39 that previously played at another Division I program. Among these are players from Minnesota, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas.

The full season schedule is:

9/2 – @ Western Kentucky

9/9 – FAMU

9/16 – Alabama

9/23 – Rice

9/30 – @ Navy

10/7 – @ UAB

10/14 – Florida Atlantic (USF Homecoming)

(USF Homecoming) 10/21 – @UCONN

11/4 – @ Memphis

11/11 – Temple

11/17 (Fri) – @UTSA

11/25 – Charlotte

Tickets for Bulls games at Raymond James Stadium can be purchased at https://gousfbulls.com/sports/2021/5/27/football-tickets