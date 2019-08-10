USF Fan Fest features free youth clinic conducted by first female NFL coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The USF Bulls football season is right around the corner and the team is hoping to kick the season off with fans by their side.

The team is hosting a Fan Fest Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Yuengling Center on the USF campus. Fans can meet head coach, Charlie Strong, and younger fans can even participate in a youth clinic.

The Youth Flag Football clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the USF Morsani Football Practice Facility. Girls and boys from third to eighth grade may participate in the clinic, which will be conducted by Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL.

Fans can get pictures and autographs with the entire 2019 Bulls football team as well as Coach Strong and the coaching staff during Fan Fest. Posters will be given out for free to the public at the event for use of autographs.

To register your child to participate in the clinic, visit USF’s website.