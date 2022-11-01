TAMPA (WFLA) – With starting QB Gerry Bohanon Jr out for the rest of the season, sophomore Katravis Marsh took the helm, making his third career start as the USF Bulls fell 42-27 to the Houston Cougars in Houston.

Marsh completed 71 percent of his passes for the day (24-34) for 275 yards and had a touchdown run for 20 yards while guiding a Bulls offense that committed no turnovers. Sophomore running back Brian Battie added his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, posting 106 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Weaver posted 84 yards receiving on seven catches as he moved into the top five all-time in career receiving yards at USF (1,556) and top 10 in catches (106).

USF’s 429 yards of offense was its second highest total on the season. Dwayne Boyles led the Bulls’ defense for the fourth straight game with 10 tackles.

However, Houston QB Clayton Tune was too much for the Bulls, throwing four touchdowns for 380 yards. Houston WR Nathaniel Dell grabbed two touchdowns and posted 112 yards on the day. Houston outgained the Bulls 490 to 429 and went 7 of 11 to USF’s 4 of 11 on third downs. Houston also had three sacks in the game and USF had none.

This loss moves the Bulls to 0-4 in the AAC conference and 1-7 overall for the season.

USF travels to Philadelphia to face the Temple Owls on Sat., Nov 5th at 2 p.m. EST.