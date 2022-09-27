Other USF Athletic events changed.

TAMPA, SEPT. 27, 2022 – The AAC and USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly announced Tuesday that the USF vs. ECU football game scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. kick at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday has been moved to Boca Raton due to the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Tampa Bay Area.

The Bulls and Pirates will play at FAU Stadium Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard live on 102.5 FM and TuneIn Radio (Bulls Unlimited Channel).

“With Hurricane Ian building into a powerful and potentially very impactful storm on the Bay area, the people and resources in our community, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to move our game out of the Tampa Bay area,” Kelly said. “We are very grateful to our friends and colleagues at FAU for their tremendous assistance and cooperation in using their facility to play Saturday’s game and to ECU and the Conference for working with us during this time.

“Our thoughts are with our Tampa Bay community and others in the state of Florida and beyond that have already or may soon see the destructive impacts of this storm and with the first responders and official agencies tasked with responding to this dangerous event. We hope everyone remains safe and heeds the official advisories as the storm approaches our area.”

The USF football team will be traveling to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon following practice on the USF campus and will continue game preparations in the Fort Lauderdale area leading up to Saturday’s game.

The USF volleyball team’s matches slated for Friday and Sunday at The Corral on the USF campus will not be played in Tampa. The team will depart the Bay area and practice with the hope of competition in Orlando. Officials are continuing to confirm if the scheduled opponents are able to travel to the region for weekend competition. Details will be announced when available.

The USF women’s soccer team has departed the Bay area and traveled to Atlanta. They will depart from there for their match at SMU on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The USF men’s soccer team’s scheduled game Friday at Charlotte has been postponed.

The USF cross country team was scheduled to compete at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday, but USF has canceled the Bulls participation in that event due to the storm’s impacts on travel. The team has added the FSU Invitational in Tallahassee on October 7th to its race schedule.

The USF women’s golf team and the USF men’s golf team will compete in their regularly scheduled tournaments in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Evanston, Illinois.