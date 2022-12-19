TAMPA (WFLA) – USF Bulls football head coach Alex Golesh has announced three new coaches for 2023. Matt Birkett, George Courides and Andrew Warsaw have been added to the football coaching staff.

Matt Birkett will assume the role of cornerbacks coach. Birkett brings 16 years of coaching experience, most recently at James Madison University. Prior to JMU, Birkett spent time coaching at the University of Maine and Chaminade High School in California as well as UCLA and several other high school programs.

Birkett is a graduate of Edinboro College and has two sons and two daughters with his wife Sara.

George Courides will assume the job of head strength and conditioning coach. Courides joins the Bulls from Iowa State University where he worked with Golesh for three seasons. While at ISU, the Cyclones qualified multiple bowl games including a 34-17 win over Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in 2020.

Courides has both Bachelor and Master’s degrees from East Stroudsburg University (PA) where he was a member of the rugby team. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). Courides and his wife Chloe have a daughter and son.

Andrew Warsaw was named the associate athletic director/ football chief of staff for the USF Bulls. Warsaw owns 11 years of both collegiate and NFL football operations experience, most recently as the director of football operations at the University of Tennessee. Prior to UT he spent two seasons at Mississippi State and before that worked at the NFL as director of game day operations.

He graduated from West Virginia University and has three children with his wife Ashley.