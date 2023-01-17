ORLANDO, Fla. – For the third straight year, head coach Gillian Guadagnino’s USF Coed Cheer Team brought home a national championship as USF Coed Cheer claimed a national title in the D1A Large Coed category and USF All Girl Cheer won the D1A Game Day title at the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) College Nationals at Walt Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

USF Cheer Team celebrate their win at the UCA College Nationals/ Image: USF Athletics

Three seasons after claiming the program’s first-ever national championship in 2021, the USF Coed Cheer Team led by Guadagnino and assistant coaches Ronnie Patrick and Savannah Wright has established itself as the standard bearer in collegiate cheer with its third-straight championship. USF joined Kentucky as the only programs to win three straight national championships.

“I am so excited for our cheer program and our current team members, the majority of which are first-year members and had not competed on the collegiate level before these championships,” Guadagnino said. “They worked extremely hard, performed beautifully and should be very proud.”

With assistance from volunteer coaches Adarius Payne and Noah Webb this year, the Bulls raised the championship trophy over teams from second-place Kentucky, third-place Ohio State, fourth-place UCF and fifth-place Oklahoma. The Coed Team also claimed a bronze medal in the D1A Large Coed Game Day category, while the partner stunt couple also reached the finals.

Competing for the 2023 USF Coed Cheer team at nationals were: Ansley Topchik, Ashlyn Pinner, Brandon Gray, Bri Wilson, Chloe George, Dylan Price, Erica Scarborough, Evan Tollinchi, Gabe Oliveira, Gabe Rodriguez, Harly Sultuska, Joey Apisa, Jovon Penny, Lucas Campbell, Madison Holland, Ramsey Robinson, Sarah Wood, Tatum Reel, Thomas Crawford and Trent Hayden.

Meanwhile, USF’s All Girl Cheer Team, led by head coach Sandy Clarke and assistants Kelly Budnick, Leighton Clarke and Jessica Shefman, improved upon their fourth place showing in 2022 by winning a national championship in the Division IA Game Day competition. The Bulls bettered second-place Bowling Green, third-place Temple, fourth-place San Diego and fifth-place South Alabama.