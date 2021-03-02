USF coach Jeff Scott in charge of receivers in spring football camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jeff Scott is returning to his roots.

The head football coach at the University of South Florida is stepping into the shoes of the wide receivers coach for the team’s spring practices. He previously coached the wide receivers for five seasons when he was a co-offensive coordinator at Clemson University.

“I am loving it,” said Scott, “getting the opportunity to coach those wide outs. Number one, I feel like we have a lot of potential in that room. I think we have a lot of talent that needs to continue to work and be developed. The potential of that group is really really high so that gets me excited.”

The wide receivers seem to be excited too, stating they are developing better relationships with their head coach because they are working with him more closely.

Xavier Weaver, a wide receiver in his third year with the program, is mainly impressed with Scott’s resume.

“Him knowing a lot of stuff and being able to coach those guys that he did coach, it is actually a blessing to have him as my coach because I am trying to make it to the next level,” Weaver said. “I know all of the receivers are trying to make it to the next level as well so we are getting better and better every day.”

“Just him coaching us and telling us the little things that we need to do and it is more one on one instead of him being the head coach and not really being to be able to talk to us individually because he has to coach the whole team so it helps us,” added Bryce Miller, who joined the team as a receiver in the fall of 2018.

Weaver, without divulging anything too specific, admitted he is learning more about his coach on a personal level.

“Just the little jokes he is going to say on the side or just the little things that he is going to coach us up on the field, I have learned a lot of new stuff about him and it has only been week two of spring ball,” he said. “I am getting ready to learn a lot more.”