TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida’s cheerleading team brought home the gold not once, but twice.

USF’s All-Girl Cheer and Game Day Cheer both placed first in the 2024 College National Championship over the weekend.

The team competed in the annual UCA and UDA College Cheer and Dance Team National Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

USF competed against the top teams in the country, being judged on their stunts, tumbling, crowd-leading, and overall performance.

The University of Central Florida also brought home the gold, placing first in the Coed Cheer division.

“This year’s UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship marks our 30th year with our partners at The Walt Disney World Resort,” Bill Seely, the President of Varsity Spirit said. “We are committed to elevating the student experiences and grateful to be able to provide a platform where athletes can showcase their incredible talent as they compete for a national title.”

Varsity Spirit, the brand for UCA, hosted over 300 universities across 48 states.