TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The USF Bulls Women’s Soccer team has earned entry into the American Athletic Conference championship with a second place standing for the season.

Senior Sydney Martinez is the goalkeeper for the USF Bulls team (5-2 Conf, 8-7 overall) and holds the school record with 27 career shutouts.

The Bulls will finish the regular season just behind I-4 rivals UCF (6-0-1 Conf, 8-2-4 overall) whom they face at home in Corbett Stadium this Thursday, Oct.27 at 7 p.m.

Conference play begins Sunday, Oct. 30 in Orlando.