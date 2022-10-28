TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The USF Bulls Women’s Basketball team has been picked to finish first in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) for the 2022-23 season by a poll of league coaches.

This marks the third straight year the women, under Coach Jose Fernandez, have been selected first in the preseason poll.

Top guard, Elena Tsineke, has been named to the preseason Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award watch list.

The season starts Nov. 7 against Morehead State at the Yuengling Center on the USF campus. The game is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.