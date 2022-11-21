TAMPA (WFLA) – Hot off their win over Alabama, the USF Bulls women’s basketball team traveled to the Maggie Dixon Classic tournament in Ft. Worth where they faced TCU. The Bulls came away with a 66-59 victory which is their 5th straight win to start the 2022-23 season.

The scoring was powered by 21 points from Elena Tsineke, 11 points and 10 rebounds from Carla Brito and 10 points from Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu. Sammie Puisis contributed an additional 8 points.

After going into the half tied with the Horned Frogs at 27-all, and holding a slight four-point edge at the end of the third quarter, 49-45, the Bulls opened the game up in the fourth quarter extending their lead to as many as 13 points, 58-45, midway through the final stanza on the second of two back-to-back layups by Fankam Mendijadeu.



TCU, however, battled its way back cutting the South Florida lead down to two points, 58-56, with just over a minute left in the contest. That was as close as the Horned Frogs got as the Bulls closed out the game on an 8-3 run.

The Bulls’ women host New Hampshire on Tuesday night (11/29 – 7 pm) at the Yuengling Center. The game will be streamed live on Bulls Unlimited and ESPN+.