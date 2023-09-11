TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hot off a 38-24 victory over Florida A & M University, the USF Bulls football team will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Raymond James Stadium this Saturday. The Sept. 16 game time is 3:30 p.m.

According to Brian Siegrist, USF Associate Athletic Director, the game is almost sold out with over 64,000 tickets distributed. The top deck will be open, but there won’t be many seats left.

‘Bama fans are known for their pre-game tailgate parties and the stadium parking lots will open at 10:30 a.m., so expect to see a lot of red and black and white Houndstooth as well as amazing brunch buffets. Tickets to the game are available at GoUSFBulls_Tickets