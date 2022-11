TAMPA (WFLA) – The South Florida Bulls (0-4 AAC, 1-7 overall) will travel to Philadelphia to meet the Temple Owls (0-4 AAC, 2-6 overall) in an attempt to move up in the American Athletic Conference football standings.

Game time is 2 p.m. and televisiongame coverage is on ESPN+. Radio coverage is on 102.5 FM or the TuneIn Bulls Unlimited channel (https://tunein.com/radio/Bulls-Unlimited-s320681/)