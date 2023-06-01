TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — University of South Florida student athletes extended USF Athletics’ record streak of department grade-point averages over 3.0 to 17 consecutive semesters after the recently completed 2023 spring term.

The school said 263 student-athletes will earn Athletics Honor Roll recognition following the spring semester. Fifteen 17 programs post a semester GPA over 3.0. And USF Athletics’ overall GPA for nearly 500 student-athletes for the spring term checked in at 3.13.

Over 67 percent of USF student-athletes earned a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher following the 2023 spring term, while 148 had over a 3.5 and 11 maintained a 4.0.

The women’s programs posted a 3.39 cumulative GPA while the Men’s programs averaged a 3.03 cumulative GPA. Forty-four student-athletes that earned their USF degree in the spring (joining 19 from the fall), making more than 600 to have done so since 2016-17.

“At the core of our mission remains graduating student-athletes and supporting their achievement in the classroom.” Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “I am very proud of our student-athletes continued strong performance and commitment to academics, which is strongly supported by our talented academics staff.”

The football program had 47 Honor Roll recipients in the spring after logging 41 in the fall semester. Close behind in the spring were women’s track and field/cross country (33), softball (25), baseball (22), women’s soccer (22), men’s soccer (21), sailing (19), men’s track and field/cross country (18), and volleyball (11) among the teams with 10 or more honorees.

The men’s golf program led all programs with a 3.71 spring term GPA and boasted five Honor Roll members while also posting the highest men’s cumulative GPA with a 3.54. The women’s tennis program led all women’s teams with a 3.69 spring term GPA while boasting nine members of the Honor Roll. Women’s tennis also led all programs with a 3.61 cumulative GPA.