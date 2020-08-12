USF Bulls’ seniors strive to ‘leave a legacy’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They are friends, teammates, and family on and off the football field, and together, they chose to remain at the University of South Florida for their senior seasons.

“We sat down and talked and decided to come back for another year,” said Mike Hampton. “First, to get our degree, that is first and foremost, and to leave a legacy.”

Mike Hampton and KJ Sails, who are both cornerbacks, are also the veteran leaders in the secondary.

The two of them grew in the game at two high schools in the area. Hampton attended Hillsborough High School and Sails attended East Bay High School. They also played together on an All-Star team, Team Tampa.

Sails actually transferred to USF from the University of North Carolina last season.

“When I came here,” he said, “that is what we talked about, us being a duo, and we played with each other on Team Tampa in high school. We just want to finish out the right way and leave our legacy here at USF.”

“We want to be in the record book for the best duo in USF history,” Hampton said, “so that is what we plan on doing now.”

Hampton recorded 50 tackles and two tackles for loss in 2019. He did not have any interceptions but he did register two interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 2018.

Sails, since arriving at USF, has recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

“I am just excited for this season,” said Sails, “and, hopefully, we will get to play.”

MORE ON THE USF BULLS