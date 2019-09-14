USF Bulls searching for first win as they host SC State Bulldogs at Raymond James Stadium

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley will be posting updates here throughout this game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – I experienced a feeling of shock as soon as the University of South Florida Bulls stepped onto the field for their first offensive possession.

I did not see Blake Barnett in the middle of that offensive group. I saw the redshirt freshman quarterback, Jordan McCloud.

How will he handle this task? Will he be able to put points on the board?

The Bulls are winless this season and they have not won in the past eight games. Additionally, they have only scored a total of 10 points in the first two games of the season.

AFTER ONE QUARTER OF PLAY:

SC State: 3 || USF: 7

McCloud has put points on the board. He hit Johnny Ford in stride in the end zone with about five minutes remaining in the first quarter. If you missed it, you missed a pretty ball.

He connected with Ford on their third offensive possession. McCloud definitely appeared shaky in the first two possessions but I feel he is already gaining a substantial amount of confidence. McCloud did make appearances in the Bulls first two losses of the season. He replaced Barnett and, at least for the moment, he is replacing him again.

I briefly thought “I am going to die shooting this video”



TOTALLY WORTH IT@USFFootball pic.twitter.com/V8ovFIcgSe — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 14, 2019

