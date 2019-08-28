USF Bulls prepared but not overprepared, offensive coordinator says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The clock is ticking.

Tick tock. Tick tock. Tick tock.

The University of South Florida Bulls are just days away from their first game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers. Depending on your perspective, you may imagine the team scrambling to ensure they do everything they could possibly do ahead of this game.

You may also picture them relaxing, mentally and physically, as Friday moves closer and closer.

I need you to be honest with me. Who guessed those 48 hours are essentially taunting one of the leaders on this team? The offensive coordinator, Kerwin Bell, told us he has been subtracting from the game plan because he does not want to prepare “too much” or have too many unnecessary options in place for this game.

“Sean McVay, you remember in the Super Bowl,” Bell said, “he talked about one of the big mistakes he thought he made because he had two weeks instead of one. He overprepared and sort of put too much in.”

If you are expecting me to tell you Bell may have fallen victim to the elongated preparation period like the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, you would be incorrect.

“I listened to that and thought about it,” said Bell, “so I have tried to take out things and make sure we are not giving them too much. We want to be versatile. We want to make sure we threaten the field and we are able to capitalize on things that we need to do out there and take advantage of some situations. I think we have dialed it back enough that they seem pretty comfortable right now as we head into the game.”

Tick tock. Tick tock. Tick tock.

