USF Bulls practice in full pads for first time this fall

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida dressed for success on Thursday. They practiced in full pads for the first time since starting fall camp nearly one week ago.

The Bulls head coach, Jeff Scott, could be seen on the field traveling from position group to position group. He missed practice on Tuesday after his son was born on Monday.

While the American Athletic Conference has not postponed the football season, the Bulls’ first three games have already been cancelled as a result of changes within other conferences.

Their first game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Florida Atlantic University.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss