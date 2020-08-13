USF Bulls practice in full pads for first time this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida dressed for success on Thursday. They practiced in full pads for the first time since starting fall camp nearly one week ago.

The Bulls head coach, Jeff Scott, could be seen on the field traveling from position group to position group. He missed practice on Tuesday after his son was born on Monday.

While the American Athletic Conference has not postponed the football season, the Bulls’ first three games have already been cancelled as a result of changes within other conferences.

Their first game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Florida Atlantic University.

