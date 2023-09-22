TAMPA (USF) – The USF Bulls open American Athletic Conference play against Rice University (2-1) on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Game time is 4 p.m.

This is Rice’s first year in the AAC, having come from Conference USA. The Owls are coming off wins against the University of Houston and Texas Southern. The Bulls are coming off a 17-3 loss to Alabama that saw an outstanding performance by graduate Safety Daquan Evans that earned him AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Evans’ performance included tormenting Alabama quarterbacks all day in the Bulls’ battle vs. a top 10-ranked foe that saw USF lead most of the first half and go into the final minute in a one-score game. The 5-11, 190-pound veteran defensive back posted career-bests with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks and added a pass break-up and quarterback hurry on the day.

Tickets are available at http://www.USFVullsTix.com