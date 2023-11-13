TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First-year coach Alex Golesh led the USF Bulls football team one game closer to bowl eligibility with a 27-23 win over the Temple Owls.

The Bulls are now 5-5 overall; 3-3 in the American Athletic Conference.

Under the leadership of quarterback Byrum Brown, the Bulls offense gained 316 passing and 135 rushing yards. This gives Brown a total of 3,197 years on the season making him No. 7 on the USF chart. Quinton Flowers still owns the record at 4,342 yards set in 2016. Nay’Quan Wright was the leading rusher with a net of 69 yards.

Wide receiver Sean Atkins was Brown’s favorite air target with a total of nine receptions for 169 yards, the longest being 40 yards. This was a career best for Atkins, who is on the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy watch list. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Sharing the rushing and receiving duties against Temple were Kelley Joiner (52 yards), Michel Dukes (40 yards), Yusuf Terry (57 yards), Jaden Alexis (45 yards), Khafre Brown (32 yards) and Naiem Simmons (13 yards). John Cannon was 2-2 on field goals and 3-3 on PATs.

On the defensive side, cornerback Aamaris Brown caught his first two interceptions of the season. Defensive end Tramel Logan contributed a sack of Temple quarterback, E.J. Warner, son of NFL QB Kurt Warner, for a pick-six, the Bulls first since 2021.

The Bulls will travel to San Atonio to face UTSA on Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.. The game will be on ESPN 2 as well as 102.5 and Bulls TuneIn radio. The final game of the season is at home in Raymond James Stadium against the University of Charlotte on Saturday, 11/25. Game time is still pending. Tickets are available on gousfbulls.com and you can call 1-800 GoBulls for group tickets.