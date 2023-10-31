TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida Bulls are just two wins away from being bowl-eligible – something they haven’t done in five years, and with four games left in the regular season, it all starts this weekend at a very stable 6-2 Memphis team.

“There’s teams that hope to win, believe to win, and expect to win. We’re climbing onto the track of expecting to win. We go into every game expecting to win, not hoping or believing weeks back to win,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown.

“They have pretty good receivers and good running backs that run hard. I feel like we can throw them off their game and execute the way we’re supposed to. It should be a good game for us,” said USF junior defensive back Tramel Logan.

After a stellar fourth-quarter performance and come-from-behind win, quarterback Byrum Brown leads the AAC in total offense.

Brown led two long scoring drives in the last 12:45 minutes of the game. The redshirt freshman had a game-winning 90-yard drive. He finished with 61 rushing yards, 203 yards passing and a touchdown.

“I expect myself to stay calm in the pocket and deliver the ball on time and get this all fence in a rhythm from the jump and not wait until the second half and just get started from the jump,” said Brown.

“He probably played his worst game at UConn. I thought the first three quarters, he was really rushed. I said it after the game, going back and watching the film, I noticed he was really rushed. I thought he was trying to force a lot of things. What continues to impress me with him is what he is like when he comes off the field – there’s never a panic. What he has done for us is create stability offensively. Where guys believe in him, and guys trust him,” said first-year USF head coach Alex Golesh.